Person following stolen vehicle in North Vallleys reports shots fired from vehicle

The incident occured in the 100 block of East Avenue G, in Temple.
The incident occured in the 100 block of East Avenue G, in Temple.(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:03 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A person following a vehicle believed to be stolen reported shots fired from the vehicle Friday afternoon when it was in the Golden Valley area, the Reno Police Department said.

Police found the vehicle near Stead and detained two adult males inside. One of them was arrested on several felony charges, police said.

The initial report of the person following the reportedly stolen vehicle in the area of Golden Valley Drive and U.S. 395 came in at about 4:45 p.m. Then the person reported someone firing shots out of the vehicle.

Police caught up with the vehicle near Sky Vista Parkway and Silver Lake Boulevard and stopped it. The people in the vehicle acknowledged they fired shots, police said.

The names of those arrested and the charges they face were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caltrans camera of U.S. 395 in Coleville.
More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada
Carson District Court Judge James Russell
Nevada judge strikes down reproductive rights initiative petition
(MGN graphic)
10 arrested in connection with party shooting
Amanda Barham, left, and JD Murray
Man wanted by Sparks police arrested in Carson City
Shooting scene graphic.
One dead in shooting near downtown Reno

Latest News

Police find dead body in northwest Reno
The city of Reno kicked off its holiday season with a tree lighting Friday at Reno City...
Holiday Lights Festival in downtown Reno kicks off with tree lighting
The Reno Fire Department is working a house fire in south Reno.
South Reno house fire caused by propane tank and burner
Sparks Police Dept.
Crash in Sparks industrial area kills Reno woman