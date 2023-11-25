Person following stolen vehicle in North Vallleys reports shots fired from vehicle

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A person following a vehicle believed to be stolen reported shots fired from the vehicle Friday afternoon when it was in the Golden Valley area, the Reno Police Department said.

Police found the vehicle near Stead and detained two adult males inside. One of them was arrested on several felony charges, police said.

The initial report of the person following the reportedly stolen vehicle in the area of Golden Valley Drive and U.S. 395 came in at about 4:45 p.m. Then the person reported someone firing shots out of the vehicle.

Police caught up with the vehicle near Sky Vista Parkway and Silver Lake Boulevard and stopped it. The people in the vehicle acknowledged they fired shots, police said.

The names of those arrested and the charges they face were not immediately available.

