Holiday Lights Festival in downtown Reno kicks off with tree lighting

The city of Reno kicked off its holiday season with a tree lighting Friday at Reno City Plaza. The two-day Holiday Lights Festival continues until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. It features live performances as well as shopping, food trucks, breweries and drinks. “Attendees will be able to watch the tree lighting and experience an even larger than ever lighting display,” said Brighton Denison of Great American Craft Fairs. “Our community will not only get into the holiday spirit at the fair, but they’ll be able to believe in the magic of the holiday too.” The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the City Hall parking garage at University Way and East First Street during event hours.(Ray Kinney/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno kicked off its holiday season with a tree lighting Friday at Reno City Plaza.

The two-day Holiday Lights Festival continues until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

It features live performances as well as shopping, food trucks, breweries and drinks.

“Attendees will be able to watch the tree lighting and experience an even larger than ever lighting display,” said Brighton Denison of Great American Craft Fairs. “Our community will not only get into the holiday spirit at the fair, but they’ll be able to believe in the magic of the holiday too.”

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the City Hall parking garage at University Way and East First Street during event hours.

