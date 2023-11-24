Two hospitalized after river rescue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were taken to the hospital after falling into the Truckee River.

According to Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, around 4:50 P.M. Thursday, fire crews, along with Storey County and the Washoe Sheriff Hasty Team, were called to the east Truckee Canyon after someone reported hearing screaming in the area.

Officials say two people were walking along the river when a woman fell in. The other person tried to pull her out and fell in as well. The two were found holding onto a rock in the middle of the river and officials say they had been in the water at least an hour before they were rescued.

The two were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for hypothermia.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.