Trailer fire caused by heater

By KOLO News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:41 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews were busy overnight after trailer caught fire.

It broke out around 4:30 Friday morning on Sugar Hill Drive in Sun Valley.

Officials say it likely started after a portable heater caught a mattress on fire.

No injuries were reported, and crews knocked the fire down before it could spread to nearby structures or wildland.

