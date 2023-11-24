Trailer fire caused by heater

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews were busy overnight after trailer caught fire.

It broke out around 4:30 Friday morning on Sugar Hill Drive in Sun Valley.

Officials say it likely started after a portable heater caught a mattress on fire.

No injuries were reported, and crews knocked the fire down before it could spread to nearby structures or wildland.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.