KOLO 8 now collecting toys for the Toys for Tots Program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Last year with our viewers’ help KOLO was the number one producer of toys for the local Toys for Tots program. KOLO collected 934 toys. This year we hope to collect 1,000 if not more toys.

Which means we have until December 18, 2023, to fill our entire studio with toys for the Toys for Tots Program.

We did it last year. We filled our KOLO 8 Studios with toys for children of all ages. And while we and more than 200 other businesses in our area did our best, the need is constant.

“I know I’ve been surprised how many families there are that are economically challenged,” says Josh Hall, Washoe County Toys for Tots coordinator. “I didn’t realize the need was so great.”

Hall says the goal is simple.

“Our goal is to supply every child in the county who wants a toy,” says Hall.

All donations stay local, with some of the toys going to non-profit agencies in town who also take requests from families.

Hall says the Truckee Meadows has always responded when there’s a need, and the Toys for Tots Program has benefitted from the generosity of individuals to small businesses, to corporations who either buy toys for the program, or become a drop off site for toys.

The toy doesn’t have to be expensive. If you can only afford one donation that’s appreciated. Here at our station, we find groups who get together pool their money, and help add to our toy collection in the studio.

“The gift giving process the Toys for Tots Program relies on,” says Hall. “Someone must come in and drop off a toy or else we can’t deliver a toy.”

We’ll be collecting toys Monday through Friday during regular business hours. A box is located right inside the front doors of our station.

Donations, donating personal time, or to sign up to receive toys from the program can be accessed at a website below.

The Toys for Tots program only wants unwrapped toys, they don’t need books or clothing. Keep in mind teenage girls are the hardest age group to shop for which is why there are fewer toys for them in the program.

Gift cards for that aged girl or any other child are always appreciated.

For more information on Toys for Tots local program:

https://reno-nv.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=0&nPreviewInd=0&nRedirectInd=3

