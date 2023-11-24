Early-morning crash under investigation
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:47 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are investigating an early morning crash.
It happened just before 3:00 A.M. on Greg Street near Marietta Way. Police say two vehicles were involved, but have not returned KOLO 8 News Now’s calls for more information.
At least one person had to be extricated from one of the cars.
A portion of the road was closed all morning for the investigation.
