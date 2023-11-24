Early-morning crash under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are investigating an early morning crash.

It happened just before 3:00 A.M. on Greg Street near Marietta Way. Police say two vehicles were involved, but have not returned KOLO 8 News Now’s calls for more information.

At least one person had to be extricated from one of the cars.

A portion of the road was closed all morning for the investigation.

