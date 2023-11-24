Crash involving Amtrak train under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway after an Amtrak train collided with an empty truck.

According to Amtrack, On Thursday, November 23, Amtrak Train 5 was traveling from Chicago to Emeryville just before 9:15 A,M. when it collided with a truck on the tracks near Wadsworth, Nevada.

There have been no reported injuries to the 115 passengers or crew onboard. Amtrak says it is working with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident.

