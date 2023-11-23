Thanksgiving Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A sharp cold front will bring rain and snow showers Thanksgiving morning for western Nevada, then into central and eastern Nevada by afternoon and evening. Most areas will not get much precipitation, but some slick spots are possible, especially east of Winnemucca. Black Friday and the weekend will be much colder, with a slow warming trend next week. -Jeff

