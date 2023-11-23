Remembering Rosalynn Carter: Reno 2006

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Americans continue to share memories of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter who died Sunday at the age of 96. For some in northern Nevada, those memories include an appearance at Truckee Meadows Community College in 2006.

It was November of that year. The former president and first lady had been making campaign appearances for their son, Jack, who was running for the US Senate from Nevada.

She told the audience she’d been asked to keep politics out of her remarks and, for the most part, she did. By then not only an experienced campaigner but a committed activist for humanitarian causes, first and foremost, mental health -- had an audience. It was Disability Awareness Day. She didn’t lack another issue.

She traced her interest and work in the area of mental health to a 1971 campaign encounter with a couple working alternating shifts to care for their mentally ill daughter. The more she learned, she told the crowd, the more she wanted to do and she shared some of the decades of work that followed.

In an interview following the appearance she said she was concerned about what had happened to a number of health programs under the Bush administration. “Vaccination for young people. everything’s being cut. It’s so sad.”

And, she noted, President Bush used the first veto of his presidency to kill a bill expanding federal funding of embryonic stem cell research, an issue he and many conservative Christians had cast as a clash of faith and science. As a person of faith, I asked her, how she viewed that issue.

“In my mind Jesus would not want me to vote against something that will help other people,” she said. “I just don’t understand. If they’re going to be thrown away, It just drives me up against the wall.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.