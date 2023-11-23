New genetic test can detect deadly bleeding disorder in dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new genetic test can identify dogs at risk of a potentially deadly disorder resulting in excessive bleeding.

Delayed postoperative hemorrhage (DEPOH) is a condition in dogs that causes excessive bleeding and bruising in the hours and days following a surgical procedure. It typically occurs one to four days after major surgery when blood clots begin to break down too soon. This is most common in hounds but can effect any breed.

Two and a half years ago, Vickey Alvarez adopted an Irish wolf hound who, at 5′7 on hind legs, and 105 pounds, she coined as Jane the Giant. Alvarez and Jane were inseparable. She even refers to their time together as “Fun with Vic and Jane.” Alvarez likes to reminisce on all the hikes and road trips they took together. But it’s the little moments that bring a tear to her eye.

“The way she would chew a banana is the cutest thing you’ve ever seen,” Alvarez said.

Back in September Jane had to have a gastropexy, a standard procedure for large dogs to combat bloat. Just four days later on an average night at home, Alvarez was preparing Jane’s dinner when she heard a large crash coming from the living room.

“Something was gravely wrong; her eyes were open as wide as they could possibly be,” said Alvarez.

To her horror, Jane passed.

“She kind of fell over into my arms, we fell over together, and about a minute and a half later she was gone,” Alvarez said.

Distraught, Alvarez started looking for answers from multiple agencies. But, it was Dr. Keith Forbes with The Department of Agriculture, who thought Jane might have a newly discovered mutation. Forbes says the test for this mutation was only recently discovered in February of 2023. But for Alvarez, the heartbreaking part is that the test is easy, affordable, and could have saved Janes life. Now, she’s on a mission to get the word out so other dogs don’t meet the same fate.

“Make sure your dogs get checked because no puppy deserves to die and I want to save any puppy I can to give Janes death purpose,” said Alvarez.

The only way to know if your dog has the mutated DEPOH gene is through testing. Tests are now available for both home use as a cheek swab, or veterinary use as a blood test.

