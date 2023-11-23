Here’s what you missed on Morning Break’s Thanksgiving Day special
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:08 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOL 8 News Now prides itself on being a family-focused TV station. We know that you like spending the holidays with loved ones and we do too. So while we have no newscasts on Thanksgiving, members of our newsroom created a Morning Break Thanksgiving Day special for you to enjoy.
Katey Roshetko, Chef Jonathan Chapin and Chris Cowell make waffles out of Thanksgiving leftovers
Rebecca Kitchen sits down with the Washoe County K9 Unit to talk about their 2024 calendar
Josh Little and Denise Wong share their family’s potato dish tradition
KOLO 8′s annual Toys for Tots donation drive kicks off for the second year
Nevada Mom’s co-founder shares advice for getting kids excited about volunteering
Noah Bond labors with love to create the perfect pumpkin pie
Matt and Kristan Vaughan usher in the Christmas season with special musical performance
