Here’s what you missed on Morning Break’s Thanksgiving Day special

Happy Thanksgiving from KOLO 8 Morning Break
Happy Thanksgiving from KOLO 8 Morning Break(KOLO)
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:08 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOL 8 News Now prides itself on being a family-focused TV station. We know that you like spending the holidays with loved ones and we do too. So while we have no newscasts on Thanksgiving, members of our newsroom created a Morning Break Thanksgiving Day special for you to enjoy.

Katey Roshetko, Chef Jonathan Chapin and Chris Cowell make waffles out of Thanksgiving leftovers

Rebecca Kitchen sits down with the Washoe County K9 Unit to talk about their 2024 calendar

Rebecca Kitchen interviews members of the Washoe County K9 Unit about their new 2024 calendar.

Josh Little and Denise Wong share their family’s potato dish tradition

Josh Little and Denise Wong share their favorite holiday recipe.

KOLO 8′s annual Toys for Tots donation drive kicks off for the second year

Katey Roshetko interviews Josh Hall about the need for toys for kids of all ages this year.

Nevada Mom’s co-founder shares advice for getting kids excited about volunteering

Rebecca Kitchen interviews Kacey Queen about teaching kids the spirit of giving during the holidays.

Noah Bond labors with love to create the perfect pumpkin pie

Noah Bond shares his favorite pumpkin pie recipe, including the secret to a good crust.

Matt and Kristan Vaughan usher in the Christmas season with special musical performance

Affectionately called the "Vaughan Trapp Family Singers," KOLO 8 employees, Matt and Kristan Vaughan, perform a classic Christmas carol.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caltrans camera of U.S. 395 in Coleville.
More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada
(MGN graphic)
10 arrested in connection with party shooting
Carson District Court Judge James Russell
Nevada judge strikes down reproductive rights initiative petition
Amanda Barham, left, and JD Murray
Man wanted by Sparks police arrested in Carson City
The Reno Police Department provided this about Malik Coleman.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect who allegedly shot woman in downtown Reno

Latest News

Rebecca Kitchen interviews members of the Washoe County K9 Unit about their new 2024 calendar.
Washoe County K9 Unit shows off new 2024 calendar
Josh Little and Denise Wong share their favorite holiday recipe.
Check out The Little's family recipe called 'the potato dish'
Katey Roshetko interviews Josh Hall about the need for toys for kids of all ages this year.
KOLO 8 partners with Toys for Tots for another holiday donation drive
Rebecca Kitchen interviews Kacey Queen about teaching kids the spirit of giving during the...
Nevada Moms co-founder shares advice for volunteering with kids