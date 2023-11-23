Here’s what you missed on Morning Break’s Thanksgiving Day special

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOL 8 News Now prides itself on being a family-focused TV station. We know that you like spending the holidays with loved ones and we do too. So while we have no newscasts on Thanksgiving, members of our newsroom created a Morning Break Thanksgiving Day special for you to enjoy.

Rebecca Kitchen sits down with the Washoe County K9 Unit to talk about their 2024 calendar

Rebecca Kitchen interviews members of the Washoe County K9 Unit about their new 2024 calendar.

Josh Little and Denise Wong share their favorite holiday recipe.

Katey Roshetko interviews Josh Hall about the need for toys for kids of all ages this year.

Rebecca Kitchen interviews Kacey Queen about teaching kids the spirit of giving during the holidays.

Noah Bond shares his favorite pumpkin pie recipe, including the secret to a good crust.

Affectionately called the "Vaughan Trapp Family Singers," KOLO 8 employees, Matt and Kristan Vaughan, perform a classic Christmas carol.

