One dead in shooting near downtown Reno

Shooting scene graphic.
Shooting scene graphic.(Source: Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department is investigating a person found dead early Wednesday near downtown with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to Mill Street near Sinclair Street at about 3:31 a.m. on the report of a shooting.

Police found someone described only as male with a gunshot wound. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police said it appears this was a targeted killing and the public is not in danger. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2121. They can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com

