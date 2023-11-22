What’s next for the reproductive rights initiative petition?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is no doubt about it, if the initiative petition placing reproductive rights in Nevada’s Constitution makes it to the November ballot, all other contests will pale by comparison.

“It will be the number one issue in November 2024 for most of the voters participating,” says TMCC Political Science Professor Fred Lokken. “That is why they decided to vote. And while they are there with their ballot at the dining room table, they will take care of a couple of other things like the presidency.”

Polling shows approximately 80% of Nevadans are in favor a woman’s right to choose.

Voter turnout in the silver state could go through the roof in November 2024. However, those predictions hit a rough patch Tuesday in Carson District Court, where Judge James Russell said the initiative petition as written violated a state law requiring an initiative petition to be of a single subject.

“Again, it is clear to me this is probably the clearest case I have seen that I think there is a violation of the single subject rule,” said Judge Russell. “I just, I’ve seen a lot of them over the years and in respect to this particular matter there are too many subjects. Not all of which are functionally related to each other.”

Judge Russell also said the petition is misleading to the voter, and if passed could be an unfunded mandate.

The Coalition for Parents and Children challenged the petition. They argued the reproductive rights initiative was just too confusing for Nevada voters to understand.

“What is being proposed put the voter on notice as to what they are signing if they sign the petition,” says Jason Guinasso representing the Coalition for Parents and Children. “And ultimately what they are going to vote on. I just don’t think based on those three elements that this initiative does that very well.”

Supporters of the initiative say they anticipated this move by opponents of their petition.

“We are optimistic as a whole,” said Lindsey Harmon with Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom. “And you know we plan to appeal this.”

Lokken says if Harmon’s group is successful expect hundreds of millions of dollars to be pumped into the state opposing the initiative--which is why he says you are seeing efforts to thwart it now before it ever gets that far.

“When you have an understanding in this state of how many Nevadans support an issue like this,” says Lokken. “It is not only an uphill battle it is frankly impossible. The only way they are going to do it is through misinformation which they argue is the alternative. But Nevada voters are very clear about how they feel about this.”

An appeal would mean the legality of the reproductive rights initiative petition will land in Nevada’s Supreme Court.

Both sides believe if they can get a hearing, a decision could come down by January or February of 2024.

