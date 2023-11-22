USDA provides $27 million for internet upgrades in Lovelock

LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) - A $27 million investment from the USDA will go towards upgrading internet in the town of Lovelock.

Uprise Fiber will use the money to deploy a Fiber-to-the-Home network that the USDA says will provide them with internet that is thousands of times faster than their current internet.

“Today marks a milestone in closing the digital gap in the City of Lovelock, and another step towards ensuring rural Nevadan businesses and families here have affordable and reliable internet access,” said USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad.

The internet upgrades will be used to connect 4,884 people, 130 businesses, 22 farms and seven public schools in Pershing County.

