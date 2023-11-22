USDA provides $27 million for internet upgrades in Lovelock

Internet generic image
Internet generic image(WILX)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:52 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) - A $27 million investment from the USDA will go towards upgrading internet in the town of Lovelock.

Uprise Fiber will use the money to deploy a Fiber-to-the-Home network that the USDA says will provide them with internet that is thousands of times faster than their current internet.

“Today marks a milestone in closing the digital gap in the City of Lovelock, and another step towards ensuring rural Nevadan businesses and families here have affordable and reliable internet access,” said USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad.

The internet upgrades will be used to connect 4,884 people, 130 businesses, 22 farms and seven public schools in Pershing County.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caltrans camera of U.S. 395 in Coleville.
More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada
(MGN graphic)
10 arrested in connection with party shooting
Amanda Barham, left, and JD Murray
Man wanted by Sparks police arrested in Carson City
The Reno Police Department provided this about Malik Coleman.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect who allegedly shot woman in downtown Reno
The scene of a crash on Forest Street in Reno following a road rage shooting.
Shots fired in road rage; fleeing vehicle crashes in midtown Reno

Latest News

NPS employee using a dozer to clear Cottonwood Canyon Road
Backpacking on 5 Death Valley roads opens again as storm repair continues
The Grinch Does Traffic
Grinch Does Traffic
How the Grinch Stole Christmas is now showing this weekend at the Pioneer Center.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather