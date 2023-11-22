Support local businesses and artists at The Depot for Small Business Saturday

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Several local businesses are coming together the Saturday after Thanksgiving for a special Small Business Saturday shopping event at The Depot in Reno.

Isha Casagrande, the founder of Isha Inspired and organizer of this event stopped by Morning Break. She brought with her Jessica Anderson, founder and CEO of Bukit, the local “Amazon” for small businesses in our community; and Nancy Stoltz, co-founder Moda Endrizzi Italian Handbags.

This premier shopping experience takes place Saturday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Depot Reno Events Venue (325 E. 4th Street).

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caltrans camera of U.S. 395 in Coleville.
More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada
(MGN graphic)
10 arrested in connection with party shooting
Amanda Barham, left, and JD Murray
Man wanted by Sparks police arrested in Carson City
The Reno Police Department provided this about Malik Coleman.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect who allegedly shot woman in downtown Reno
The scene of a crash on Forest Street in Reno following a road rage shooting.
Shots fired in road rage; fleeing vehicle crashes in midtown Reno

Latest News

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
NDOT to close lanes in Cold Springs for roadway improvements
Reading Reno: Lauren J. A. Bear
Reading Reno: Lauren J. A. Bear to host book signing for debut novel, “Medusa’s Sisters”
MidTown Market at Pinon Bottle Co.
Pinon Bottle Co. hosts first-ever MidTown Market, donation drive for Our Place
SNB Presents The Peanutcracker
Sierra Nevada Ballet gets ready to present “The Peanutcracker” in Reno and Carson City