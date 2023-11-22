Support local businesses and artists at The Depot for Small Business Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Several local businesses are coming together the Saturday after Thanksgiving for a special Small Business Saturday shopping event at The Depot in Reno.

Isha Casagrande, the founder of Isha Inspired and organizer of this event stopped by Morning Break. She brought with her Jessica Anderson, founder and CEO of Bukit, the local “Amazon” for small businesses in our community; and Nancy Stoltz, co-founder Moda Endrizzi Italian Handbags.

This premier shopping experience takes place Saturday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Depot Reno Events Venue (325 E. 4th Street).

