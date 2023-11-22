Sierra Nevada Ballet gets ready to present “The Peanutcracker” in Reno and Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Peanutcracker: The Story In A Nutshell comes to life this December as members of the Sierra Nevada Ballet perform in Carson City and Reno. It’s a 45-minute narrated version of The Nutcracker designed especially for families with young children.

Associate artistic director, Ananda Bena-Weber, SNB principal dancer, Sara Weir, and her son, Tommy Weir who plays “Fritz” in the show, stopped by Morning Break to invite families of all ages to one of the eight performances.

Shows take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2 at the Carson City Community Center; and Sunday and Monday, Dec. 3-4 at the Pioneer Center in Reno.

