Second half scoring run allows Oregon to defeat Nevada women’s basketball 76-47

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Oregon’s offense caught fire in the second half and the Ducks defeated Nevada women’s basketball 76-47 Tuesday night at Lawlor Events Center.

Fifth year guard Claire Jacobs led Nevada with a season-high 12 points to go with her first multi-block game of the season. Freshman guard Dymonique Maxie added nine points to go with three rebounds and three assists.

Fueling off the crowd’s energy, Nevada jumped out to the early lead in the first quarter. A layup by Maxie and a pair of 3-pointers by Jacobs allowed the Pack to move ahead 10-5 in the opening minutes.

Oregon answered back with a 3-pointer, but a layup by Maxie and a jumper from beyond the arc from junior guard and Oregon native Audrey Roden stretched Nevada’s lead 15-8. The Ducks, however, used a quick 7-0 scoring run to tie it up at 15 at the end of the first. A 3-pointer by freshman guard Izzy Sullivan allowed the Pack to get going in the second quarter, but Oregon answered with a pair of jumpers and two free throws to take the lead.

Senior guard Gabby Giuffre, who cracked the starting five for the second game in a row, responded with a 3-pointer of her own to tie the score once again. After Sullivan hit a jumper with 49 seconds to play in the first half, Oregon converted a fastbreak jumper with five seconds left to take the one-point advantage into the locker room.

Oregon started the second half on a 17-0 scoring run and went on another 15-0 scoring run from the end of the third to the start of the fourth quarter. Nevada goes on the road for the University of Denver Classic and will face South Alabama at 10 a.m. Friday.

Postgame Notes

Nevada hosted its first team from the Pac 12 conference since 2018 (USC, Nov. 25).

Fifth year guard Claire Jacobs scored a season-high 12 points, her 76th career game with 10 or more points.

Tuesday’s attendance of 2,193 was the largest crowd for Nevada in the 2023-24 season.

