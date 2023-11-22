The Road Ahead With RTC: Keystone Avenue Bridge Replacement

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is planning to replace the Keystone Avenue Bridge as early as 2027. The bridge has spanned the Truckee River since 1966 and it is showing its age. The Nevada Department of Transportation inspects the state’s bridges every two years and it deemed the Keystone Avenue Bridge as structurally deficient. The bridge is safe but it is time to replace it. The exterior of the bridge is crumbling in some spots but the structure is strong. 13,000-20,000 cars travel over the bridge on a daily basis.

The existing bridge does not have sidewalks or bike lanes, so the plan is to find ways to improve access for pedestrians and bicyclists. That could include walking and biking facilities on the new bridge or it could include improvements in other nearby areas to get people across the river. The plan could also reconfigure the traffic patterns and the number of lanes that cross the bridge.

“It’s really early, so the project team is gathering data for the initial evaluation of the project,” Sara Going, RTC Project Manager said. “We’re also asking for public input because this is such an important project.”

The community will have its first chance to participate in December. Once the environmental process is completed and the RTC has enough information, it will start designing the bridge. There could be a few different models to choose from.

Construction will not begin until the first two downtown bridge projects are finished. Crews will begin construction on the Arlington Avenue Bridges in 2025. After those bridges are operational, crews will replace the Sierra Street Bridge. Construction is anticipated to start in 2026 and take one year to complete. The RTC will not replace more than one bridge at a time because that would tie up traffic along these busy corridors.

Both of those projects are fully funded. The Keystone Avenue Bridge is the most expensive of the three projects, estimated to cost $75 million. The RTC is looking at different federal grant opportunities to pay for the project. Crews recently resurfaced the pavement on the bridge, which will last until the bridge replacement.

