RFD working house fire in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working a house fire in south Reno.

The fire is on Brentina Court, which is currently closed.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the fire.

Structure fire this afternoon @RenoFireDept @RenoFirefighter were able to make an aggressive interior attack on a building that was heavily involved on their arrival. They were able to stop the fire and stop much of the homeowners valuables pic.twitter.com/gVL436iuHv — David Cochran (@ChiefDave_RFD) November 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.