RFD working house fire in south Reno

The Reno Fire Department is working a house fire in south Reno.
The Reno Fire Department is working a house fire in south Reno.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:04 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working a house fire in south Reno.

The fire is on Brentina Court, which is currently closed.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the fire.

