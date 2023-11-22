Reno non profit joins forces to fight human trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Non profit, Retired Investigators Guild ( RIG ), has joined forces with The Lifeguard Group to fight human trafficking.

Founder and CEO of RIG, Mike Marty, formed the non profit to take retired law enforcement officers and volunteer their expertise to fill a void wherever needed. It consists of a team of former major case investigators who donate their time to law enforcement agencies. Marty says that their mission is to restore America’s faith in law enforcement and provide tireless efforts of going for criminals in pursuit of justice for violent crimes.

“We’ve seen agencies loose qualified and excellent law enforcement professionals to a defund movement that doesn’t have the ability to staff positions, and train folks to the level that some of us are teaching still,” said Marty.

In 2021 the National Human Trafficking hotline, recorded 201 cases from 571 tips in Nevada. Marty, says that number doubles every year.

Recently, The LifeGuard Group, an organization dedicated to the rescue of individuals trapped in sex slavery or forced labor, joined forces with RIG to work collaboratively toward their shared goal of rescuing victims who have been abducted and trafficked. By working with the Lifeguard Group, RIG can expand its reach and capabilities in the fight against those who victimize vulnerable kids and teens.

According to Lowell Hochhalter, CEO of The LifeGuard Group, “This partnership represents a significant step in our ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility. By combining the expertise, passion and dedication of both groups, we believe we can make a meaningful impact on eradicating this crime that affects us all. The partnership brings together the RIG’s cutting edge investigative capabilities and the LifeGuard Group’s extensive experience in victim support and advocacy. Together, we will enhance the effectiveness of anti-human trafficking initiatives, streamline information sharing, and improve overall response strategies.”

Nevada ranks 2nd for the state with the highest rates of human trafficking. On average. Only 1% of human trafficking victims are ever recovered.

Donations for the RIG’s work can be made by visiting the Retired Investigators Guild - Pledge page. Donations help fund the RIG’s programs. Donations will go directly to funding this endeavor.

