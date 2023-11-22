REMSA provides tips for Winter safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cold temperatures are approaching Northern Nevada and REMSA Health is encouraging people to prepare for the winter months. Whether you are going for a walk, participating in winter sports, or shoveling snow, REMSA recommends dressing appropriately.

“Have a base layer of something that is wicking sweat, something like polyester or wool. Your mid layer should be insulating and your outer layer should be protecting you from the wind, rain or snow,” said Jennifer Walters. Walters says dressing appropriately for the weather is paramount to avoiding hyperthermia. “Some of those symptoms can be as simple as just shivering and loss of coordination of their fingers and hands but it can be severe like loss of consciousness, lack of coordination and they can become unconscious. So if you are seeing any signs of hypothermia, safely move them inside out of the cold to do so.” Call 9-1-1 right away if you think someone has warning signs of hypothermia or frostbite.

While you wait for help to arrive, you can try to move the person to a warm, dry place. Wrap the person in a warm blanket, towel or coat. Even your own body warmth will help by sitting or lying next to them. Give the person something warm to drink, but avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine. Do not rub the person’s legs or arms. Do not try to warm the person in a bath.

Injuries from slipping and falling are common this time of year because of ice freezing over on the sidewalks. Ice can create hazardous walking surfaces, which poses a higher risk of falls for everyone during the winter months, but especially for older adults and if they are taking an anticoagulant it can increase the severity of the fall compared to falling while not taking an anticoagulant.

