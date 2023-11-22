Reading Reno: Lauren J. A. Bear to host book signing for debut novel, “Medusa’s Sisters”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lauren J. A. Bear calls herself “a reader, a writer, an educator, a troublemaker and a fierce mama bear.” She currently lives in Seattle, Wash. but she married a ‘Renoite’ and is spending time with her in-laws in the Biggest Little City this Thanksgiving.

She stopped by Morning Break to not only talk about her book, “Medusa’s Sisters,” but also to invite the community out to her book signing at Sundance Books (121 California Avenue, Reno) Friday, Nov. 24 from 1-4 p.m.

You can find out more information about Bear on her website, as well as by following her on Instagram.

