Pinon Bottle Co. hosts first-ever MidTown Market, donation drive for Our Place

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pinon Bottle is bringing together local, Nevada artists, crafters and musicians for the first ever MidTown Market. This event is the perfect way to close out the holiday weekend and get a jump start on holiday shopping while giving back to those in need in our community in a special way.

Pinon Bottle owner, Radium Sulprizio, and the executive director of Our Place and RISE, Ben Castro, stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone out to their event this Sunday and let the public know how they can help the non-profit this holiday season.

The event takes place Sunday, Nov. 26 at Pinon Bottle Co. (777 Cheney Street, Reno) from 12-4 p.m. Guests will be able to shop a variety of handmade goods from local vendors. KWINK’s DJ Gazer will be onsite playing music. And if you donate an item of warm-weather clothing, you can get a draft beer for just $1. All items will be donated to Our Place.

