NDOT to close lanes in Cold Springs for roadway improvements

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on U.S. 395 in Cold Springs for highway improvements.

The 24/7 closures will take place from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. U.S. 395 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from south of the Cold Springs interchange to the California state line from 7:00 a.m.

Starting Monday, Nov. 27 through 5:00 p.m., crews will be installing new signs, lighting, guideposts and more until Dec. 1.

Intermittent, brief ramp closures will take place on northbound and southbound on and off ramps, and speed limits will be reduced in work zones.

These improvements are part of a wider project that has placed 37,000 tons since it launched in September.

