KOLO ATE: Nozzleman Pizza Co.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nozzleman Pizza Co. is now open in Sparks, a place that prides itself as “pizza with a purpose”.

“We want to have Nozzleman pizzas in every town and city across America,” said co-founder Robert Powells. “And every franchisee that opens up we want them to donate and contribute to the local firefighters.”

Powells also founded Rocket Fizz, and has partnered in this business with a former Truckee Meadows firefighter.

“The idea is telling the story of the firefighter, which is the Nozzleman. We call them the nozzleman in the firehouse,” explained co-founder Jesse Corletto.

You’ll feel like you walked into a fire station when you step inside.

“So our floors, our walls, our ceiling, everything looks like a firehouse,” added Powells.

Right down to the fire engine, donated by Jeremy Renner.

“He’s been a dear friend, and you know he’s a guy that as soon as he sees a need he lends a hand however he can, and he loves to donate and give back,” explained Corletto.

They only serve two kinds of pies; the 14-inch large, or the 8 x 10 Detroit-style pan pizza. That helps keep things simple, and keep pies moving out faster.

“Sort of like the Henry Ford of production, make a very simple menu so our staff can just dish out pizzas all day long,” said Powells.

They hired chefs and bakers to help perfect the flavor, using a dough that’s atypical at other pizzerias.

“Our dough is a focaccia dough, with special marinara sauce and Wisconsin cheese,” said Corletto.

They’ve only been open a little more than a month, and have already donated money to Sparks Fire and the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. And the plan is to donate money to firefighters every quarter.

“You know, the fire department is always there to respond and provide that service, so I want to be able to support that,” said Corletto.

“They’re very humble people, they’re not going to talk about hey I did this, I did that today, but they save lives every day,” added Powells. “And again, the whole mission is to support firefighters. It’s a win-win everywhere.”

Snooky from ‘Jersey Shore’ is an investor, and they’re looking for franchisees all over the country. If you’re interested in becomming one go to nozzlemanpizza.com. You can also check out their menu online.

Nozzleman Pizza Co. is located at 5342 Sparks Blvd, in Sparks.

