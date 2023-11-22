Backpacking on 5 Death Valley roads opens again as storm repair continues

NPS employee using a dozer to clear Cottonwood Canyon Road
NPS employee using a dozer to clear Cottonwood Canyon Road(The National Park Service)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Backpacking on five roads in Death Valley National Park are open once again as road repairs to areas damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Hillary continue.

Echo Canyon Road, Hole in the Wall Road, Cottonwood Canyon Road, Marble Canyon Road, and Greenwater Valley Road (also known as Furnace Creek Wash Road) are now open again.

Free, mandatory same day camping permits are available at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center.

Deadman Pass and Gold Valley Road are open but have not been maintained. Park officials warn that conditions on Gold Valley Road may be challenging even for vehicles with 4X4 high clearance.

