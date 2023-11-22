Advice to travelers headed to Reno-Tahoe International Airport for the holidays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving weekend is one of the biggest travel weekends of the year with a projected 55 million Americans taking to the sky.

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport has some travel tips to help make the experience a bit easier:

Arrive two hours early to make sure you have enough time to get in the airport and through security in time to make your flight.

Construction at the airport could cause delays. There should be plenty of signs to direct you where to go

Remember all liquids need to be under 3.4 ounces

You can fly with a cooked turkey!

A reminder Sunday is expected to be just as busy as people return home

Here is a look at the live parking lot updates for pickups, drop offs, and long-term parking availability.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.