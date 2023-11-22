Advice to travelers headed to Reno-Tahoe International Airport for the holidays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving weekend is one of the biggest travel weekends of the year with a projected 55 million Americans taking to the sky.

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport has some travel tips to help make the experience a bit easier:

  • Arrive two hours early to make sure you have enough time to get in the airport and through security in time to make your flight.
  • Construction at the airport could cause delays. There should be plenty of signs to direct you where to go
  • Remember all liquids need to be under 3.4 ounces
  • You can fly with a cooked turkey!
  • A reminder Sunday is expected to be just as busy as people return home

Here is a look at the live parking lot updates for pickups, drop offs, and long-term parking availability.

