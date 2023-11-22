3 more Urgent Cares in northern Nevada now accepting Medicaid

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:37 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown is expanding the number of Urgent Care locations that accept Medicaid.

The new locations now bring the number of Urgent Care locations accepting Medicaid locally to six. They are as follows:

· 440 NV-439 #1, USA Parkway

· 202 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks

· 2814 N. Carson St., Ste 101, Carson City

· 975 Ryland St., Reno

· 1343 W. Newlands Dr., Fernley

· 560 E. Williams Ave., Fallon

The newest locations are on USA Parkway, Los Altos Parkway, and in Carson City.

“As Reno’s only not-for-profit health care provider, we see all patients, regardless of their ability to pay. Increasing access to urgent care medical services remains a priority for us,” said Brian Erling, MD, MBA, Renown Health President, and CEO. “With a lack of medical providers and long wait lists for care in Washoe County, many people may not seek treatment when ill, and their conditions become more advanced, making treatment more difficult and costlier. We are working to hire additional physicians and medical providers to meet the need. We are pleased to help reduce barriers to care by accepting people with Medicaid insurance at six urgent care locations in Reno-Sparks and in our neighboring communities.”

