Sparks hires legal representation for ongoing and potential suits

Sparks City Council Nov. 20 meeting
Sparks City Council Nov. 20 meeting(City of Sparks)
By David Kohut
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At Monday’s Sparks City Council meeting, members voted to approve hiring legal firms to represent the city in an ongoing suit against the city, filed by Mark Lawson, as well as a potential suit from former Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz.

The City Attorney’s Office will retain McDonald Carano, LLP as a special counsel to represent Neil Krutz in his capacity as the former Sparks City Manater in Mark Lawson v. City of Sparks. The office will also be retaining Gunderson Law Firm to represent the city in the same suit. Mark Lawson is suing the city after Neil Krutz asked Lawson to step down amid pending criminal charges. Lawson was later charged with felonies related to bodybuilding drugs. Lawson’s suit claims the city breached its contract with him and did not deal with him fairly, and that Krutz defamed him.

The City Attorney’s office will retain a third firm, Pisanelli bice PLLC, to represent the city in public records requests and a potential lawsuit from Neil Krutz.

These are the rates the three firms are charging:

  • McDonald Carano, LLP retained at a rate of $375 per hour for work completed by a partner, and $300 per hour for work completed by an associate.
  • Gunderson Law Firm retained at a rate of $375 per hour for work completed by a partner, and $300 per hour for work completed by an associate.
  • Pisanelli Bice PLLC retained at an hourly rate not to exceed $500 per hour, not to exceed a total billing of $50,000.

City council members also voted to approve a $50,000 contract with Bob Murray and Associates, to conduct a national executive recruitment for City Manager. Police Chief Chris Crawforth has been serving as a temporary replacement for Krutz since September.

