Reproductive rights petition shot down by judge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Judge James Russell has shot down a petition that would have placed a proposal to enshrine reproductive rights in the Nevada state constitution.

The petition was filed with the Secretary of States Office back in September by Reproductive Freedom for all Nevada, Planned Parenthood Votes, and the ACLU.

In his ruling from the bench, Russell says the petition deals with more than one subject, making it misleading to the voter. He also said it deals with an unfunded mandate.

The Nevadans for Reproductive Rights say they will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.

