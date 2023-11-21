Reno-Tahoe International expecting 15,000 for Thanksgiving holiday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe International Airport says they are expecting 15,000 passengers during peak travel days this Thanksgiving holiday season.

They also said they expect their busiest days will be Nov. 22 and Nov. 26.

The airport says travelers should arrive at least two hours prior to departure and to allow for extra time to park and return rental cars.

You should also be on the lookout for construction and overflow lot signage.

