Reno-Tahoe International expecting 15,000 for Thanksgiving holiday

Passengers at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Passengers at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe International Airport says they are expecting 15,000 passengers during peak travel days this Thanksgiving holiday season.

They also said they expect their busiest days will be Nov. 22 and Nov. 26.

The airport says travelers should arrive at least two hours prior to departure and to allow for extra time to park and return rental cars.

You should also be on the lookout for construction and overflow lot signage.

