Reading Reno: Linda Kay Hardie writes in a variety of art forms, from horror poetry to humorous short stories

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Linda Kay Hardie has diversified herself as a writer across many genres like short fiction, essays, poems, middle-grade novels and anthologies.

She stopped by Morning Break to talk about two of her most recent publications, including her work in the charity anthology, The Perp Wore Pumpkin. Her story is called, “The Chile Pumpkin Pie Rebellion.” The anthology was released earlier this month and all proceeds benefit Second Harvest Food Bank locations near the authors. She also has work published as part of a collection of ‘women in horror poetry’ called, Under Her Eye.

