NV Energy warns of energy-related scams ahead of holiday season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is warning customers of energy-related scams, which they say tend to increase ahead of the holiday season.

“We want all of our customers to have a safe and enjoyable holiday season, and make sure customers are aware of practices to protect themselves and their families and avoid falling victim to a scam,” said Antoine Tilmon, NV Energy Vice President of Customer Operations.

They say common scams include phone calls appearing to come from NV Energy demanding payment and threatening immediate disconnection.

These scammers will often use spoofing tactics to make their calls appear as though they are coming from NV Energy, with some even using recordings of the company’s automated phone system.

NV Energy says anyone who gets these calls should never provide personal or account information and to hang up the phone immediately. You should also call NV Energy directly at 775-834-4444 to verify the legitimacy of the call or to check the status of your account.

NV Energy says they will never ask for payment via Zelle, MoneyPak, Venmo, Bitcoin or QR Code.

