November’s beaver moon to grace the sky this weekend

FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest...
FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.(Sonny Cavazos | Sonny Cavazos)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:09 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The late November full moon, often referred to as the beaver moon, will be making an appearance this weekend.

While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to Earth Sky, it will be in the Taurus constellation.

There are two possible interpretations as to why the full moon in late November is referred to as the beaver moon. NASA reported it could be referring to when beaver traps are laid out to ensure pelts are ready for the winter. Or it could refer to how active beavers are during this time as they prepare for the winter months.

The beaver moon is also referred to as the frost moon or snow moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caltrans camera of U.S. 395 in Coleville.
More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada
Amanda Barham, left, and JD Murray
Man wanted by Sparks police arrested in Carson City
(MGN graphic)
10 arrested in connection with party shooting
Traffic at a standstill in Northbound lanes
Serious injuries in crash on 395
The Reno Police Department provided this about Malik Coleman.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect who allegedly shot woman in downtown Reno

Latest News

WCSD superintendent Susan Enfield resigns
WCSD superintendent Susan Enfield resigns
Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding
Passengers at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Reno-Tahoe International expecting 15,000 for Thanksgiving holiday
Urban Roots teaches kids how to cook
Urban Roots teaches kids how to cook