Making sure your money donations are going to the right charity

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The season of giving is an important time for nonprofits, but do you know where your money is going? It doesn’t matter if you are new to donating or have been donating for some time and are re-evaluating where you want your money to go, now is the time to start the process of researching a nonprofit or two that suits you.

First, many of us donate with a credit card and want 100% of the donation going to a charity’s programs and services. So, keep an eye out for the organization’s disclaimer saying the “cost of processing” your donation is being covered by a grant or a business. This way, 100% of that donation is truly going to the organization.

The Better Business Bureau of Northern Nevada says a big red flag to keep an eye out for is the urgency to donate now. “One of those things to be aware of is a trusted organization will take your generosity, into the new, to give you time, if you are being compelled to give now that is a red flag, that urgency to give now knocks you off your footing, because now you are making a decision that is not an educated decision.”

With Giving Tuesday one week away, you have a little bit of time to gather any information now to help you make the right decision when it comes to your wallet and donating.

The BBB says you can always go to its website bbb.org for an easy break down of a list of programs, services, and finances.

