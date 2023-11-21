KOLO Cooks: Mix up your Thanksgiving side dishes with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s sweet bread mango stuffing

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Leave the box mix at the store and try this original Sweet Bread Mango Stuffing recipe from Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin. This Tuesday’s special guest includes Annalisa Suarez and Andrea Latos from 10 Torr, a new sponsor of Reno Recipes.

Ingredients:

  • 1 bag Hawaiian rolls (cubed)
  • 1/2 onion (diced)
  • 2 celery stalks (diced)
  • 1 carrot (diced)
  • 1 mango (diced)
  • 2 eggs (scrambled)
  • 5 sprigs fresh sage (chopped)
  • 1/4 cup of chicken broth
  • Mama Ray’s
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/2 lb. sausage

Directions:

  1. Cook sausage until fully cooked; set aside.
  2. With oil from the sausage, cook celery, onions and carrots until tender.
  3. Add chicken broth and remove from stove to cool.
  4. In bowl, add broth, veggies, sausage and bread together.
  5. Mix with hands.
  6. Cook in oven at 350° for 40 minutes.
  7. Voila! Happy Thanksgiving!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Kim Sampo for the specialty platters, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

