Good Luck Macbeth creates original parody, “Die Difficult,” for all ‘Die Hard’ Christmas movie fans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Merry Christmas from Nakatomi Tower! Good Luck Macbeth says they couldn’t let another holiday season go by without taking a shot at the popular 1988 action film that may or may not be a holiday movie, “Die Hard.” “Die Difficult” is a Good Luck Macbeth original parody playing at the GLM theater throughout December.

Cory Easley (John McClane) and Jayton Newbury (Hans Gruber) stopped by Morning Break to share how this show came to life and what twists and turns they’ll take audience members on as they watch a beloved film be transformed into a stage parody.

“Die Difficult” runs December 1-23 at Good Luck Macbeth Theatre (124 W. Taylor Street, Reno). Click here for tickets and more information.

