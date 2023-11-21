Elko police investigating stabbing

Police say the victim was stabbed in the head between five and seven times
Police say the victim was stabbed in the head between five and seven times(Chris O'Sullivan / MGN / MGN MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened just after midnight Tuesday.

They say they were dispatched to the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for reports of a man who had been stabbed in the head between five and seven times.

The victim was uncooperative with emergency room staff and officers. Police were eventually able to locate a possible crime scene in the 500 block of S. 5th Street where they found bloody clothes and other evidence that appeared to be related to the stabbing.

Elko police are asking anyone who has any information to call them at 775-777-7310.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caltrans camera of U.S. 395 in Coleville.
More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada
Amanda Barham, left, and JD Murray
Man wanted by Sparks police arrested in Carson City
(MGN graphic)
10 arrested in connection with party shooting
Traffic at a standstill in Northbound lanes
Serious injuries in crash on 395
The Reno Police Department provided this about Malik Coleman.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect who allegedly shot woman in downtown Reno

Latest News

NV Energy is warning people of energy-related scams ahead of the holiday season
NV Energy warns of energy-related scams ahead of holiday season
GLM presents "Die Difficult"
Good Luck Macbeth creates original parody, “Die Difficult,” for all ‘Die Hard’ Christmas movie fans
GLM presents "Die Difficult"
Good Luck Macbeth presents "Die Difficult"
KOLO Cooks: Thanksgiving Stuffing
KOLO Cooks: Mix up your Thanksgiving side dishes with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s sweet bread mango stuffing