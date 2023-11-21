Discover Dickerson Road This Holiday Season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dickerson Road may not be one of the main streets in Reno, but it’s a destination worth checking out. Especially if you’re looking for something unique, artistic and unexpected.

“We are so tucked away and it’s such a neat little hidden spot that people love to discover,” said Samantha Stremmel, owner of Sierra Water on Dickerson Road. “It’s so much fun to see people’s reactions when they walk in and they’re like, ‘I had no idea any of this was here!’ And that feeling is just really cool.”

And the businesses on Dickerson are hoping more people will discover them. They are coming together to create a Shop Small Saturday event that will take place November 25, 2023.

“We’re having a lot of open business,” said Stremmel. “A lot of shops are open, we’re having other small vendors pop up with us and really embracing the local shopping community.”

“We have so many fun makers coming!” said Kelly Schuerman, owner of Atelier in Reno, which is a creative studio space that offers workshops. Shop Small Saturday is a chance for her to not only showcase what her business offers to those wanting to learn a craft, but for people to purchase items from the artists and workshop teachers who make it all possible.

“We can’t wait for you to see what they’ve been working on all year. It’s really important, especially in our community, to support these local makers,” said Schuerman, who added that buying the perfect present is about more than just picking out an item.

“The thing we want people to know is to be intentional with gift giving and gift buying this season and buying local,” she said. “Putting your hard earned dollars back into the pockets of makers and artists who are also spending their hard earned dollars in our community.”

“Shopping local and small is so important for so many reasons,” said Stremmel. And when you support the local businesses, you’re not just supporting the family, but the employees that work there. And the artists and the makers and the vendors that the small business supports. It goes so much further than the shop owner. It goes to everyone that’s supported by the shop and community and it’s just fun to know you’re supporting people’s dreams that way!”

Dickerson Road is located just west of Downtown Reno, near the Truckee River. For Shop Small Saturday, most of the businesses and pop-ups on Dickerson Road plan to be open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

