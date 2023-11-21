Bishop Manogue plays in 5A Division 2 State Championships

By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bishop Manogue Catholic High School embarked on their journey to Vegas for Nevada’s 5-A Division 2 High School Football State Championship game.

With an impressive nine-game win streak and a recent 28-10 victory over Spanish Springs, the Miners play against the Faith Lutheran Crusaders.

Seeking their first state championship since 2003, Coach Howren shares the team’s energy heading into this match up.

“It’s been a great week of practice that’s why the energy has been high, obviously they are playing for a state title. I just think their approach is just knowing we have to get to work every day. We’re leaning on the kids for that, they’ve been great.”

Kickoff for the Miners is at 12:20 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium. In another matchup, Pershing County is gearing up to face Lake Mead in the 2-A Championship at 9 a.m.

