WCSD Superintendent Enfield resigns

Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield has resigned.
Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield has resigned.(None)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield announced Monday that she will resign.

In a statement, Enfield said she is making the decision to return to Washington to spend more time with her family and pursue other opportunities.

“With a mix of emotions, we accept the resignation of our valued superintendent and support her in choosing family first,” said Board President Beth Smith. “We are grateful to Dr. Enfield for the leadership and bold vision she brought to our district. We have already discussed our collaborative commitment to a smooth transition.”

“I will always be grateful to have been part of this district and community,” said Superintendent Enfield. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished together, including:

  • The adoption of a bold, three-year strategic plan that puts the academic success and social-emotional well-being of our students first;
  • Historic and long overdue increases to staff compensation to signal support for those who show up each day to support our students;
  • Improved working conditions, including day one benefits, that significantly reduced our staff vacancy rates.”

Enfield’s last day will be Feb. 9, 2024. The WCSD Board of Trustees will now convene to discuss the district’s next steps at a future meeting.

Their options could include selecting and hiring a firm for a national superintendent search and appointing an interim superintendent if needed.

