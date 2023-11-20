Vitalant to host Thanks For Giving Blood Drive at the Atlantis

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Tis the week of thanksgiving and giving back. One easy way to do that is by donating blood and plasma.

Scott Edward, Vitalant senior donor recruitment manager, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to the Atlantis Resort Casino Wednesday, Nov. 22 for the Thanks For Giving blood drive.

The event takes place at the Atlantis Hotel west parking lot. A Bloodmobile will be set up from 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. You can register in advance or just show up.

Vitalant will also have a donation spot set up inside the Meadowood Mall Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26 near the JCPenny and Cinnabon.

