RPD increasing patrols to combat flash mobs

(Xavier Snelgrove / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC BY-SA 4.0 ; Christopher Corneschi / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is increasing patrols during the holiday season to combat retail theft, including flash mobs.

RPD will be boosting patrols at several malls and shopping centers starting today, Nov. 20 and lasting until the end of the holiday season. Flash mobs are groups of people who storm a store and steal items. Flash mobs have been seen on social media hitting stores across the country.

Shoppers can expect to see more patrols, increased visibility of law enforcement vehicles, and other ways of strategically placing officers in shopping areas.

“We are taking this proactive step to deter criminals and let them know that we will not tolerate this type of violent theft in our area this holiday season,” said Kathryn Nance, Chief of the Reno Police Department. “We want our residents to shop in safe and enjoyable places and having extra officers is part of that solution.”

Shoppers are asked to be aware, and to report any concerns to RPD’s non emergency line at 775-334-2188.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caltrans camera of U.S. 395 in Coleville.
More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada
Amanda Barham, left, and JD Murray
Man wanted by Sparks police arrested in Carson City
Traffic at a standstill in Northbound lanes
Serious injuries in crash on 395
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
The Reno Police Department provided this about Malik Coleman.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect who allegedly shot woman in downtown Reno

Latest News

How to check if your spices are still good of if they need to be thrown out.
Checking your spice cabinet for that Thanksgiving dinner
Horses are seen gathered at the Indian Lakes Off-Range Corral in Fallon
BLM plans to collect nearly 1,600 horses in latest gather
Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield has resigned.
WCSD Superintendent Enfield resigns
Free Thanksgiving Buffet at The Bridge Church
The Bridge Church hosting free community Thanksgiving buffet for veterans, families and individuals