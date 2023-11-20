RPD alcohol compliance check results in 4 businesses failing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An alcohol compliance check at 11 area businesses resulted in four of them failing.

Last Friday, detectives with the Reno Police Department conducted an underage alcohol compliance check.

As part of the check, a 19-year-old volunteer was used to check the businesses. The volunteer provided their actual state issued ID to all four businesses who failed.

The four who failed are:

Shop N Go-641 E. Moana Ln.

Alibi Lounge-125 Casazza Drive

Coach’s Grill and Bar-1573 S. Virginia Street

Z-Bar-1074 S. Virginia Street

