Ohio fugitive arrested in Sparks after allegedly crashing into patrol vehicles

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -An Ohio fugitive hit patrol vehicles with a stolen car and rammed through two fences before being caught Saturday, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies booked Randi Marion, 25, on several charges, including obstructing and resisting with the use of a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, property destruction and fugitive warrants for burglary and theft, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found Marion at a storage unit in Sparks, but did not give the unit’s location.

When deputies tried to arrest her, she fled in a stolen car, hitting patrol vehicles and ramming through two fences on the property, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle became pinned and she was taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Marion was listed as a fugitive by the U.S. Marshals Service of Northern Ohio. She was listed as being with a man who was allegedly on a crime spree. That man’s arrest status was not immediately available.

