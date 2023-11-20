Monday Motivations: Brooke Siem, mental health advocate, shares impact gratitude has had in her life

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every Thanksgiving, attention is given to gratitude. It is time to reflect on our blessings and be mindful that we often have so much more than typically consider. Intentionally putting time and energy into be grateful everyday can have positive mental health benefits. However, mental health advocate, Brooke Siem, breaks gratitude down to the basics and focuses on the feeling behind gratitude rather than the practice of gratitude.

She stopped by Morning Break to share how gratitude was a part of her own mental health journey and how starting small is okay.

Watch Monday’s interview with Brooke Siem to learn more.

Brooke Siem’s debut memoir, “May Cause Side Effects,” chronicles the turmoil of antidepressant withdrawal and how she was forced to rebuild her life after 15 years of taking a medley of prescription medicine. You can find some of Brooke’s other work and profiles in The Washington Post, EatingWell Magazine and Psychology Today.

Brooke Siem is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow Siem on Facebook and Instagram.

