Christmas care packages getting sent to U.S. troops overseas

By Emily Benito
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:28 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Blue Star Mothers of America have spent months collecting supplies like handwritten cards from local schools, toiletries, winter clothing, and candy to fill over 150 boxes being sent to troops overseas.

2nd Vice President Anne Kurzrock says that these gifts are extremely impactful, especially for those who cannot be with family for the holiday.

“There are some men and women who don’t receive anything from their families from Christmas so when a service member gets one of these car packages it’s not just to one person it’s to a lot of people because they share. This touches many lives,” says Kurzrock.

Links to Volunteer and Donate.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caltrans camera of U.S. 395 in Coleville.
More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada
Amanda Barham, left, and JD Murray
Man wanted by Sparks police arrested in Carson City
Traffic at a standstill in Northbound lanes
Serious injuries in crash on 395
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
The Reno Police Department provided this about Malik Coleman.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect who allegedly shot woman in downtown Reno

Latest News

Care packages for troops
Care packages for troops
Wolf Pack’s Nelson will not return to volleyball program in 2024
11-19-23
Truckee Eureka football recap
11/19 weather
weather 11/19