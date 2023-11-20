Christmas care packages getting sent to U.S. troops overseas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Blue Star Mothers of America have spent months collecting supplies like handwritten cards from local schools, toiletries, winter clothing, and candy to fill over 150 boxes being sent to troops overseas.

2nd Vice President Anne Kurzrock says that these gifts are extremely impactful, especially for those who cannot be with family for the holiday.

“There are some men and women who don’t receive anything from their families from Christmas so when a service member gets one of these car packages it’s not just to one person it’s to a lot of people because they share. This touches many lives,” says Kurzrock.

