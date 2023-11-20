Checking your spice cabinet for that Thanksgiving dinner

How to check if your spices are still good of if they need to be thrown out.
How to check if your spices are still good of if they need to be thrown out.(kolo)
By Jayde Ryan
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As you start your Thanksgiving prep you may want to go through your spice cabinet. Salty-Savory-Sweet Spice and Tea Shoppe says spices usually have a shelf life of 18 to 34 months, but double check, by smelling and tasting your spice. If there is no smell, and it tastes like sawdust then that spice is no good.

Samantha Tantipa, the manager of the store says how you store your spice is also just as important, “Make sure your spices are away from any heat source, or stove to make them last longer and storing those spices in a pantry is best.” It also doesn’t matter what you store the spice in as long as the container or bag is air tight.

If you are unsure what spices to use with your Thanksgiving dinner, The Spice and Tea Shoppe has a variety for you to choose from. The shoppe even has a premade turkey spice kit that includes a poultry seasoning, a poultry stuffing seasoning and a brining blend. The kit also comes with directions for that little extra help.

For more advice on what spices you can use, just click here or call 775-470-5813. Salty-Savory-Sweet Spice and Tea Shoppe is located on 5061 S McCarran Blvd

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caltrans camera of U.S. 395 in Coleville.
More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada
Amanda Barham, left, and JD Murray
Man wanted by Sparks police arrested in Carson City
Traffic at a standstill in Northbound lanes
Serious injuries in crash on 395
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
The Reno Police Department provided this about Malik Coleman.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect who allegedly shot woman in downtown Reno

Latest News

Horses are seen gathered at the Indian Lakes Off-Range Corral in Fallon
BLM plans to collect nearly 1,600 horses in latest gather
Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield has resigned.
WCSD Superintendent Enfield resigns
RPD increasing patrols to combat flash mobs
Free Thanksgiving Buffet at The Bridge Church
The Bridge Church hosting free community Thanksgiving buffet for veterans, families and individuals
Thanks for Giving Blood Drive
Vitalant to host Thanks For Giving Blood Drive at the Atlantis