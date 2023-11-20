Checking your spice cabinet for that Thanksgiving dinner

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As you start your Thanksgiving prep you may want to go through your spice cabinet. Salty-Savory-Sweet Spice and Tea Shoppe says spices usually have a shelf life of 18 to 34 months, but double check, by smelling and tasting your spice. If there is no smell, and it tastes like sawdust then that spice is no good.

Samantha Tantipa, the manager of the store says how you store your spice is also just as important, “Make sure your spices are away from any heat source, or stove to make them last longer and storing those spices in a pantry is best.” It also doesn’t matter what you store the spice in as long as the container or bag is air tight.

If you are unsure what spices to use with your Thanksgiving dinner, The Spice and Tea Shoppe has a variety for you to choose from. The shoppe even has a premade turkey spice kit that includes a poultry seasoning, a poultry stuffing seasoning and a brining blend. The kit also comes with directions for that little extra help.

For more advice on what spices you can use, just click here or call 775-470-5813. Salty-Savory-Sweet Spice and Tea Shoppe is located on 5061 S McCarran Blvd

