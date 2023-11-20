The Bridge Church hosting free community Thanksgiving buffet for veterans, families and individuals

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bridge Church, Katie Grace Foundation, Cookies for Kindness and area Lions Clubs are joining forces to host a free community Thanksgiving buffet for veterans, individuals and families in need this week.

Thomas Hill, founder of Cookies for Kindness and kitchen manager at The Bridge Church, stopped by Morning Break to invite people to The Bridge Church (1330 Foster Drive, Reno) Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 21-22 for a delicious holiday meal. Food will be served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Folks from the Katie Grace Foundation will be there handing out warm clothing and helping to serve. The Wild Whimsical Women will be there to help serve both days. Members of the National Guard will be helping to serve in the afternoons. Sprinkles Donuts will be providing sweet treats for volunteers and guests. Members from the Reno Arch Lions Club and other local Lions Clubs will be there to giveaway free wheelchairs. Anyone in need of a wheelchair must register in advance.

At the end of the event, they will be handing what is still available to Harvest of Hope, who then give the food to others in need Thanksgiving Day.

