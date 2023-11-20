BLM plans to collect nearly 1,600 horses in latest gather

Horses are seen gathered at the Indian Lakes Off-Range Corral in Fallon
Horses are seen gathered at the Indian Lakes Off-Range Corral in Fallon(The Bureau of Land Management)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has announced plans for a new wild horse gather in Churchill County.

BLM plans to gather 1,594 horses, remove 1,384 excess wild horses, and treat 81 mares with a population suppression fertility control vaccine before releasing them back to the range along with 121 studs.

The Clan Alpine Herd Management Area can support between 612-979 wild horses.

A survey conducted in February of this year revealed an estimated 1,661 wild horses on the land, a number that did not include foals. In total, BLM estimates there are 1,993 wild horses in the Clan Alpine Herd Management Area.

BLM estimates the population is over two times above the high end of the established management level.

